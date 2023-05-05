What Is the Max Level Cap in Honkai Star Rail?

If you’ve been playing Honkai: Star Rail, the epic sci-fi turn-based strategy RPG from HoYoverse, you may have been wondering just how far you can level up your account as well as each of your characters. If that’s the case, read on to find out what the Trailblaze and character (max) level cap is in Honkai: Star Rail!

What Are the Trailblaze and Character Level Caps in Honkai Star Rail?

We’ll take a look at the Trailblaze level cap first. Your Trailblaze level is the level of your account and increases as you complete content and challenges and earn experience. This level dictates what content is unlocked for you to be able to engage with in Honkai: Star Rail, and you’ll often end up finding yourself having to increase it to continue with the main story line. The Trailblaze level has some key milestones that unlock a higher Equilibrium Level. These are key levels that once reached will enable you to take on a challenge, and when you complete them, you’ll be able to ascend your characters to new heights, tackle new content, and earn higher-quality rewards.

The key Trailblaze levels are at level 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 65, and each of these milestone levels unlock a trial of Equilibrium for you to complete. The level cap for your Trailblaze level is just beyond the last key level, with 70 being the current maximum Trailblaze level you can reach.

Character levels are tied to each character, and how far you can level them depends on your Trailblaze level and having completed the relevant Equilibrium trials to increase your Equilibrium level. If you have the maximum Equilibrium level, then you can level all your characters up to a max level of 80 in Honkai: Star Rail.

That covers it for the Trailblaze and character level caps in Honkai: Star Rail. Let us know in the comments what levels you’ve managed to reach so far!