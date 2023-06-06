With the change to an open world design from Diablo 3 to Diablo 4, it now means that you’ll be spending a lot of time crossing back and forth across Diablo 4’s open world to get to various mission locations for the story as well as to open up more of the map to find new things to do. With very limited movement skills available and a dodge dash being most classes’ primary way of speeding up traversal, you’ll be pretty quickly wishing you had a mount — and you’ll have to put up with higher level players flying past on theirs until you get your own. So what level do mounts unlock in Diablo 4?

Here’s When Mounts Unlock to Use in Diablo 4

The main story campaign has level thresholds that it recommends you meet before you complete each of the missions, but if you go past these thresholds the campaign then scales up to your level. So for those of you who get distracted by side quests, dungeons, and other content, it will likely take you a lot longer than players who bee-line the story to unlock your mounts because they’re not actually tied to level, but to main story Act competition.

Once you finish Act 3 and start Act 4, you’ll get the mission Donan’s Favor to complete which will unlock mounts.

If you go straight for the story missions as you meet the level requirements, you’ll be around level 30 when you finish Act 3 and unlock the quest to finally get a mount. I’d highly recommend reaching Act 4 as quickly as possible as it will cut out huge amounts of time spent slowly traversing the world that could be better spent actually doing the content and experiencing more of the story.

That’s how you unlock mounts in Diablo 4. Get through the story to Act 4 and then you can get galloping around Sanctuary in style. For more help, check out our guides for Diablo 4.