What Type of Game is Remnant II?

Remnant 2, sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes is here. It’s a real blast, though I am a bit disappointed they didn’t go with Remnant: Back 2 Ashes for the title. But if you’ve not tackled the original you might well be wondering what type of game Remnant 2 is? Here’s the answer.

Here’s How I’d Describe Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a post-apocalyptic, third-person shooter action-RPG, playable solo or in co-op. That’s a bit of a mouthful so I’m going to break it down. Basically, it’s a Soulslike with guns. It’s less medieval than Dark Souls, but it has the same air of misery and I-will-murder-you-if-you-blink gameplay.

I’ve also heard it described as a looter-shooter, which isn’t entirely inaccurate, but I usually associate that term with the likes of Borderlands. There’s also a dash of Fallout here, though the beasties and bosses you face are more Elden Ring/H.P. Lovecraft than anything Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG series throws at you.

You roam through Remnant 2’s levels, blasting enemies and leveling up as you see fit. You can also, as you might expect, meddle with your guns to give you the maximum edge on your enemies.

So, on the subject of what type of game Remnant 2 is, it’s a third-person gun-based action RPG or a Soulslike with guns. I know that’s not exactly a clean description, but hopefully it helps you to know what to expect.