The DC Extended Universe has come to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opened in theaters at the end of 2023. As the new year gains momentum, audiences are already wondering when Aquaman 2 will be on streaming.

When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Will Be on Streaming?

Aquaman on his throne

At the time of writing, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still currently available in theaters, performing below studio expectations, but not the worst-performing superhero movie of 2023 at the worldwide box office. With this in mind, audiences at home are going to have to wait a little longer until the Aquaman sequel washes up on home video shores. Based on prior timetables and release strategies from its studio, here’s when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will likely be available to stream at home.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Warner Bros., which saw three other superhero movies released earlier in 2023 that each underperformed at the global box office. Comparatively, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was made available to purchase digitally on video-on-demand platforms three weeks after its theatrical release, The Flash was available to purchase four weeks after its wide theatrical opening, and Blue Beetle was available to purchase six weeks after its theatrical release.

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opening on December 22, this would place it on track for a digital purchase sometime around mid to late January. Warner Bros. makes its movies available to stream approximately six weeks after its digital on-sale release. If this trend holds, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be available to stream around late February.

Where Aquaman 2 Will Be Streaming

Black Manta with his trident

With Warner Bros. possessing its own premium streaming service, Max, it’s highly likely that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be available to stream on this platform whenever it comes to streaming. This trend has held up for all three DCEU superhero movies released last year, and one can assume that will remain the case here.

However, after having such a relatively dismal year with some of its biggest blockbuster movie releases across 2023, Warner Bros. has also begun licensing some of its biggest titles to outside streaming services, like providing its older DCEU to Netflix. With that in mind, Warner Bros. may continue this partnership by bringing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to Netflix first.