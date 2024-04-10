When Does Paramount+’s Knuckles Release?

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 won’t arrive until December 2024, franchise fans won’t have to wait that long for a new outing. Paramount+ will soon release a spin-off, Knuckles, giving Idris Elba’s character the spotlight while fleshing out several other characters. Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

When Does Knuckles Release on Paramount+?

Knuckles is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will consist of six episodes. Each of these episodes is estimated to be an hour long, and all of them will release on April 26, 2024.

While a lot of series details has been kept under wraps by Paramount and Jeff Fowler (who helms the films), we do know that Knuckles is set to follow Knuckles the Echidna as he trains Deputy Sheriff Wade, a supporting character in the films, in the ways of the Echidna. What that means is anybody’s guess, but during this process, they’ll be hunted by “The Buyer,” who used to work for Dr. Robotnik until he broke off to pursue his own goals, which appear to be to harness the power of the Echidna tribe for himself.

The showrunners, John Whittington and Toby Ascher, have indicated that the series is set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and will contain easter eggs. As such, it will most likely set up narrative beats that will be elaborated on in the third movie. Not only that, but the showrunners haven’t ruled out the possibility of future seasons depending on how the first season does. Hopefully that means we won’t be seeing the end of Knuckles and his solo exploits any time soon.

If you or your children are fans of Sonic and his recent cinematic output, then Knuckles is going to be an interesting and most likely necessary watch. You can stream Knuckles on Paramount+ when all six episodes drop on April 26, 2024.

