Category:
Movies & TV

When Does Paramount+’s Knuckles Release?

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 08:55 pm
Knuckles poster
Image via Paramount.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 won’t arrive until December 2024, franchise fans won’t have to wait that long for a new outing. Paramount+ will soon release a spin-off, Knuckles, giving Idris Elba’s character the spotlight while fleshing out several other characters. Here’s everything you need to know about the series. 

Recommended Videos

When Does Knuckles Release on Paramount+?

Knuckles is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will consist of six episodes. Each of these episodes is estimated to be an hour long, and all of them will release on April 26, 2024.

While a lot of series details has been kept under wraps by Paramount and Jeff Fowler (who helms the films), we do know that Knuckles is set to follow Knuckles the Echidna as he trains Deputy Sheriff Wade, a supporting character in the films, in the ways of the Echidna. What that means is anybody’s guess, but during this process, they’ll be hunted by “The Buyer,” who used to work for Dr. Robotnik until he broke off to pursue his own goals, which appear to be to harness the power of the Echidna tribe for himself. 

The showrunners, John Whittington and Toby Ascher, have indicated that the series is set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and will contain easter eggs. As such, it will most likely set up narrative beats that will be elaborated on in the third movie. Not only that, but the showrunners haven’t ruled out the possibility of future seasons depending on how the first season does. Hopefully that means we won’t be seeing the end of Knuckles and his solo exploits any time soon. 

If you or your children are fans of Sonic and his recent cinematic output, then Knuckles is going to be an interesting and most likely necessary watch. You can stream Knuckles on Paramount+ when all six episodes drop on April 26, 2024.

Post Tag:
Knuckles
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article X-Men ’97 Season 1: Does Storm Get Her Powers Back?
Storm using her weather powers in X-Men '97 Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men ’97 Season 1: Does Storm Get Her Powers Back?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?
Parasyte: The Grey, a woman in a suit standing next to a humanoid figure in a white prison-style outfit, restrained, with a metal device on their head.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Who Was the Avatar Before Aang?
Team Avatar in key art for Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Was the Avatar Before Aang?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article X-Men ’97 Season 1: Does Storm Get Her Powers Back?
Storm using her weather powers in X-Men '97 Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men ’97 Season 1: Does Storm Get Her Powers Back?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?
Parasyte: The Grey, a woman in a suit standing next to a humanoid figure in a white prison-style outfit, restrained, with a metal device on their head.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Parasyte: The Grey Getting a Season 2?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Who Was the Avatar Before Aang?
Team Avatar in key art for Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Was the Avatar Before Aang?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 9, 2024
Author
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.