When Is Secret Invasion Set?

Secret Invasion has Nick Fury dealing with a Skrull splinter group who have infiltrated multiple levels of human society. If you’ve already started on the series, you’ll know just how high the stakes are. But just how does this Disney Plus show figure into the whole MCU timeline? If you’re scratching your head and wondering when Secret Invasion is set, I’ve got the answer.

When Secret Invasion Takes Place in MCU Continuity

Some people believed that Secret Invasion was going to take place during The Blip, the period between Thanos snapping his fingers and the Avengers kicking his backside. The snag with that is that Nick Fury was dust during that time, and looking back at the above interview, it’s more that the show takes in the consequences of The Blip.

So for when exactly the show takes place, it’s been confirmed that Secret Invasion occurs in the current MCU timeline after She-Hulk. The official book Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline confirms that the series concludes in 2025.

So, Secret Invasion takes place during that year and, potentially, before the movie The Marvels. According to Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, it “has to happen so that The Marvels can happen.” That’s not set in stone since it didn’t come from Marvel or Disney, but Jackson is likely to know what he’s talking about.

In summary, the answer to when Secret Invasion is set is that it occurs during 2025.