Secret Invasion is out on Disney Plus, with Nick Fury dealing with a potentially apocalyptic Skrull plot. Given that the Skrulls can shapeshift, it’s bound to be mildly confusing, but it’ll be more so if this is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe show you’ve seen. So if you’re about to dive in, here are the Marvel movies and TV shows to watch before Secret Invasion in the MCU.

Unlike, say Loki, you don’t have to watch more than a few shows or movies to get Secret Invasion. But at the very least, I’d recommend you check out Captain Marvel, which adds the Skrulls to the MCU and takes place in the 1990s, before most other Marvel films. It likewise serves as an introduction to Nick Fury, before he became the complete badass he is today. You’ll also learn who Talos is and just why he and Fury are friends.

I’d further suggest watching the first Avengers movie, which features Fury in a leadership role. Then check out Captain America: The Winter Soldier to find out what happened to S.H.I.E.L.D. and why Fury’s no longer its director. Both these movies also feature Maria Hill, Fury’s second in command who turns up in Secret Invasion as well.

It’s less necessary, but if you want a peek into the kind of things S.H.I.E.L.D. dealt with, you can also check out the first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (but the show itself is largely non-canon these days). And both Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther feature Everett Ross, who figures into Secret Invasion episode 1. All of these are available on Disney Plus.

Finally, Spider-Man: Far from Home features a surprise in its end credits that will offer an important glimpse of Nick Fury’s recent activities.

So, I’d recommend that, before checking out Secret Invasion in the MCU, you watch these Marvel movies:

Captain Marvel

The Avengers

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

And if you’ve got the time, also watch these movies and one show:

Captain America: Civil War

Black Panther

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 1

season 1 Spider-Man: Far from Home

