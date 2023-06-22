Despite the title of Secret Invasion, you don’t have to meet someone in a shady alleyway to get a grainy VHS copy. But just where do you go if you want to see Nick Fury take on the MCU’s rogue Skrulls? Here’s the answer to where to watch Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

The Only Way You Can Watch Marvel’s Secret Invasion

If you want to watch Secret Invasion legally, you’ll need to subscribe to Disney Plus. That’s it. The series is exclusively streaming on that service and is available nowhere else.

You’ll have to go directly to Disney Plus’s own service, too. Some services, such as Paramount Plus and Shudder, are available as third-party subscriptions via Amazon. That’s not the case with Disney Plus, though there are multiple devices that you can watch the service on — Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TV, and so on.

Could Marvel’s Secret Invasion Come to Blu-Ray or DVD?

It is possible that Secret Invasion could come to Blu-ray eventually, but it’s extremely, extremely unlikely. MCU movies such as Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and so on do get Blu-ray and DVD releases before arriving on Disney Plus. But that hasn’t happened with most of Disney Plus’s MCU-based shows — She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and so on. The same is true of its Star Wars shows. The Mandalorian, for example, has yet to be made available on any physical format. This is worrying, since streaming services like Disney Plus occasionally remove content from their platforms without making it available anywhere else.

So, if you want to know where to watch Marvel’s Secret Invasion, the answer is it’s only available on Disney Plus.