Where Are the World Boss Locations in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has some excellent open-world content that you can engage in, and from level 35 and onwards you’ll be able to see and join in world boss fights across three key locations in Sanctuary. The bosses spawn periodically, and you’ll see the icon appear prominently on your map and mini map when they spawn, along with a countdown until when the encounter starts so that you can make your way over. Here is everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 world bosses Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death and exact locations where to find a world boss.

Who the Diablo 4 World Bosses Are and Locations Where They Spawn

When a world boss spawns in Diablo 4, it can be one of three aforementioned major world bosses: Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death. All of these are massive boss fights where the boss has a ton of HP and you’ll often have a group of 10+ players turn up to battle the boss together. They reward chests of loot often filled with Legendaries upon defeat and a sizable chunk of experience. Once per week you can also earn yourself a nice Bonus Spoils Cache with more loot and Legendaries after defeating any of the world bosses that week.

Ashava, the Pestilent is a giant demonic Wyvern that has large sweeping attacks and specializes in spreading pestilent poison around the area. Ashava can jump around and has many powerful swiping attacks that can take you out in one go if you’re not careful. If you do manage to stagger Ashava, you’ll actually be able to break its arm blades, and then Ashava will be significantly weaker for the rest of the battle, especially with the sweeping attacks. Ashava often spawns in northern Scosglen in the Caen Adar area.

Avarice, the Gold Cursed is a massive loot Demon that wields a large spiky golden hammer and a big golden chained-up chest. Avarice can hit hard and has attacks where he utilizes molten gold to damage players challenging him. When you defeat Avarice, don’t forget to break open his golden chest together — you’ll get a bunch of loot out of it, which is cool. Avarice typically spawns on the eastern side of Kehjistan closer towards the middle of the map.

Wandering Death, Death Given Life is a large skeletal monster that focuses on necrotic death-based attacks and can deal some serious damage with its Death Beams and Death Crater attacks. One key thing to know about this fight is that when Wandering Death is staggered, it will spawn two caged Trapped Souls, and if you break the cages to release them, it will deal massive damage to the boss! Wandering Death spawns most often in the Dry Steppes in the Saraan Caldera area.

Those are all the world bosses currently in Diablo 4 and the locations where you can find them. Whenever you get the chance to battle one of these world bosses, you should definitely make the time for them. Not only are they epic battles with a whole bunch of other players, but the loot and experience you gain are well worth it!

