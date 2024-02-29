Where Is the Point of No Return in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

Although Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is an open-world experience that often allows you to fast travel back to where you’ve been, the game does feature a point of no return, so here’s where that is in FF7: Rebirth.

Where the Point of No Return Is in FF7 Rebirth

Formally, the point of no return in FF7 Rebirth occurs towards the start of Chapter 13. Prior to that, you’re generally able, after a time, to return to areas that you’ve already been to. The story gets players to sail the Tiny Bronco up to the Temple of the Ancients. Before docking, the game warns players that they won’t be able to return. Once you’ve docked the Tiny Bronco, you’ll have to complete the rest of the game.

However, while that’s the hard point of no return for FF7 Rebirth, there’s actually a soft one in Chapter 12. During that part of the story, players will return to Gold Saucer to take part in a competition. Without going into spoilers, once you rest at the Ghost Hotel to progress the story, several events will take place. Although you can still complete quests, they don’t actually have the impact on the story that they otherwise would. You’ll also lose a character from your party for a time.

Technically speaking, you can complete virtually every quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth after arriving in Gold Saucer for the second time. The exception to that is the Phenomenon Intel for one area, which doesn’t unlock until after you’ve lost the aforementioned party member.

Due to the way the points of no return in FF7 Rebirth, I highly recommend finishing everything you intend to finish before sleeping at the Ghost Hotel, even if you can technically still do a lot of the quests after.

Luckily, once you’ve finished FF7 Rebirth, you’ll unlock Chapter Select, which will allow you to go back through the game and do what you missed out on. As such, although there is a point of no return in FF7 Rebirth, you can technically keep playing after the credits roll and go back to finish up the game’s various side quests.

And that’s what you need to know the point of no return in FF7 Rebirth. The game is available now.