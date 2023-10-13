Where to Find and Use the Sunless Skein Key in Lords of the Fallen

Not long after you defeat the Spurned Progeny boss and navigate the frustrating Calrath Mining District, Lords of the Fallen takes you into a sprawling underground mine with plenty of dangerous foes, pits to fall into, and a locked door that requires the Sunless Skein key to get past. While you may have explored the entirety of the mines, it’s possible to completely miss the key. Here’s where to find the Sunless Skein key and where to use it in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find the Sunless Skein Key

In the Sunless Skein there are two Vestiges you’ll come across: one at the entrance right near a door that requires the Sunless Skein key called the Vestige of Hooded Antuli, and one about three quarters of the way through the area by a pool of water you can lower by shifting into the Umbral realm and activating a lever on the far side called the Vestige of Catrin.

From the Vestige of Catrin, loop around to cross the newly lowered floodgate-turned-bridge and navigate down a narrow tunnel with a fire-sword wielding enemy. In the next room, take out the dogs and the flaming crossbow creature, before hanging a right and using your Umbral lamp to pass through a set of bars. Eventually, you’ll come back into the room with the crossbow-wielding enemy and can raise the gate for a shortcut back to the Vestige.

The Sunless Skein key is in this room on top of some cages near the back. You must use your Umbral lamp to reveal a short bridge toward it. Pick up the key, and then head back to the nearby Vestige.

Where to Use the Key

Fast travel back to the Vestige of Hooded Antuli at the beginning of the mine; from the Vestige, head to your left to open the door down the narrow hallway. This area brings you back above Lower Calrath with a fork in the road before you: to the left, you can find plenty of ore and another shortcut to Lower Calrath that requires the Sunless Skein key. To the right, you’ll find a Ruiner-type enemy and a Saintly Quintessence hidden on a large tree in the Umbral realm.

And that’s all you need to know to find and make use of the Sunless Skein key. The Saintly Quintessence will definitely help you in your continued adventures into Upper Calrath or the dangerous Depths that come after the Sunless Skein Mines.