The Military Base in GTA 5 Online is one of the main locations where you can acquire military vehicles without paying for them. In this guide, we’ll be going over where to find the military base and snag yourself a Rhino Tank to use in GTA 5.

Where to Find the Military Base & Rhino in GTA 5 Online

The main military base in GTA V Online is Fort Zancudo. It’s a highly fortified base near the western coast on the GTA V map. You can find it by heading to this location on your map:

You can force your way in through the entranceway, jump your car over the fence, or fly in if you have access to another flying vehicle. If you enter with any of these methods, be aware that the area is a restricted and hostile zone. Entering the base alone is enough to get the military riled up, and you’ll gain a wanted level. This makes it tricky to steal a Rhino Tank, as while vehicles like the fighter jet are unmanned, the Rhino Tanks will be manned and driving around the base.

Near the point of interest marked out on the map above, you should be able to spot a Rhino Tank driving around. One of the main ways to steal it is to try and bait its driver to exit the vehicle. If you take a few shots at the tank and then run away to hide, sometimes, the driver will get out to look for you. This gives you the opportunity to shoot them and then hop in the Rhino. Just make sure you have a plan in place for where you want to go with it because, once you’ve got the Rhino, you’ll shoot up to a 4-star Wanted Level.

Try to take the Rhino below the base through the highway tunnel to shield yourself from Helicopter attack as you make your way toward your intended destination. It’s not the easiest thing in the game to steal, but it can certainly be done!

If you have a whole bunch of funds in GTA 5 Online, you’ll even be able to purchase a hangar located right inside the Fort Zancudo military base. This will give you low-level clearance to enter the military base through the front entrance with your car, no wanted level at all! You will still incur the wrath of the military if you do end up stealing any of their military vehicles, however.

That’s how you can find the Fort Zancudo military base and the Rhino in GTA 5. It’s not too tough to get there, but getting inside and successfully stealing a tank can be a real challenge!