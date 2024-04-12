Where to Read Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has a lot of unique stories told in comic form but one of the most popular is The Last Ronin. Now that all signs point to The Last Ronin getting the film treatment there’s been no better time to read the run.

How to Read Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

The best way to read Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is to purchase it digitally on Kindle or other online book services. Unfortunately, there is no digital subscription service that includes the series, and while physically owning it is ideal, getting all five volumes of the run can be pricy.

Of course, it’s not just Kindle. You can purchase The Last Ronin on most online book retailers like Google Books and Apple Books or the IDW Comics app. This is the cheapest way to own and read the series, and the best thing outside of purchasing physical versions.

There are five issues in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin run but if you really want to explore this series there are other releases that expand the story and show some behind-the-scenes information. These include The Last Ronin—The Lost Years, Director’s Cut, and more.

Through the main story of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin we follow the last remaining turtle who is looking to avenge the death of his brothers. It’s one of the most violent and darkest stories yet.

Right now there are no details exactly how the rumored movie will treat this story, or if it will actually be made. For that reason, we suggest wasting no time and reading the story instead. It is one of the most popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic runs and a lot of fun, you don’t want to miss out.

