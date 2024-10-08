Where To Watch Every Halloween Movie With Michael Myers for Free

The Halloween franchise might just be the best way to get you prepared for the spooky season!

The Halloween Franchise has been around since 1978 and consists of thirteen incredible movies. The slasher films follow Michael Myers, who was held in a medical facility after he murdered his sister, Judith Myers, when he was just a child. Each movie is bone-chilling in its own right and will leave you checking behind your shoulder as you walk down the street.

Keep reading to see where you can watch all 13 of the Halloween movies!

Halloween (1978)

You can watch the first Halloween with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video.

Halloween II (1981)

You can watch Halloween II with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video. The film is also available to watch on Peacock.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

You can watch Halloween III with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video. The film is also available to watch on Peacock.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

You can watch Halloween 4 with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

You can watch Halloween 5 with a free trial of Apple TV.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

You can watch The Curse of Michael Myers with a free trial of Apple TV, Prime Video, or Paramount+.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

You can watch Halloween H2O with a free trial of Apple TV, Prime Video, or Paramount+.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

You can watch Resurrection with a free trial of Apple TV, Prime Video, or Paramount+.

Halloween (2007)

You can watch the ninth movie in the Halloween franchise with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video. The film is also available to watch on Peacock.

Halloween II (2009)

You can watch the 2009 version of Halloween II with a free trial of Prime Video.

Halloween (2018)

You can watch the 2018 version of Halloween with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video. The film is also available on Netflix, Peacock, and Hulu, which also offers a free trial.

Halloween Kills (2021)

You can watch Halloween Kills with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video. The film is also available to watch on Peacock.

Halloween Ends (2022)

You can watch the most recent movie in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends with a free trial of Apple TV or Prime Video. The film is also available to watch on Hulu, which also offers a free trial.

