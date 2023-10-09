Movies & TV

Where to Watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

By
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second entry in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, with the final entry arriving at some now undetermined time. But if you want to catch up or just watch it again, here’s where to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Where to Buy or Rent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

There are several different places you can buy or rent Across the Spider-Verse. It’s available digitally on Amazon, Sony’s Core streaming service (formerly Bravia Core), Google Play, iTunes, and more. It’s also out physically on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K. But maybe that’s not quite what you’re wondering.

Can You Stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix or Disney Plus?

If you want to know where you can watch Across the Spider-Verse as part of a streaming package, I’ve got bad news. Right now, it’s not on Netflix, Disney Plus, or any other subscription service. The movie was put out by Sony and since they have a deal with Netflix it’ll likely end up there, perhaps later this year.

But right now, if you want to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse you have to rent it or buy it. There’s no way to watch it for free right now.

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
