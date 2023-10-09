Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second entry in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, with the final entry arriving at some now undetermined time. But if you want to catch up or just watch it again, here’s where to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Where to Buy or Rent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

There are several different places you can buy or rent Across the Spider-Verse. It’s available digitally on Amazon, Sony’s Core streaming service (formerly Bravia Core), Google Play, iTunes, and more. It’s also out physically on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K. But maybe that’s not quite what you’re wondering.

Can You Stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix or Disney Plus?

If you want to know where you can watch Across the Spider-Verse as part of a streaming package, I’ve got bad news. Right now, it’s not on Netflix, Disney Plus, or any other subscription service. The movie was put out by Sony and since they have a deal with Netflix it’ll likely end up there, perhaps later this year.

But right now, if you want to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse you have to rent it or buy it. There’s no way to watch it for free right now.