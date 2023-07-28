Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has No Release Date at All Anymore

The simultaneous writers strike and actors strike mean that no new scripted television or film is being written, and no actors are promoting the movies and TV shows they have already filmed. It’s a recipe for disaster that is resulting in delays (that are entirely the studios’ fault). In this case, per Variety, Sony Pictures has delayed several movies, like Kraven the Hunter (nobody cares), a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, a Karate Kid reboot, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the last of which has no release date at all anymore.

The full breakdown of movie release date delays (and a couple pushes forward) at Sony works out like this:

Kraven the Hunter is delayed to August 30, 2024 from October 6, 2023.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is delayed to March 29, 2024 from December 20, 2023.

Madame Web is pushed forward two days to February 14, 2024.

The Karate Kid reboot is delayed to December 13, 2024 from June 7, 2024.

Bad Boys 4 gets a June 14, 2024 release date.

Venom 3 receives a July 12, 2024 release date.

They Listen from Blumhouse has no release date and was previously planned to open on August 30, 2024.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has no release date and was previously planned to open on March 29, 2024.

However, based upon reports regarding the troubled development of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there is no way that its sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, would have ever hit its planned March 2024 release date even without the writer and actor strikes. Reportedly, little work has actually been done on Beyond the Spider-Verse as of yet. With the strikes, even less work will be done on it. If anything, the strikes feel like a convenient excuse to hide how behind schedule the movie is. If I had to guess, I wouldn’t expect this film any sooner than 2025.