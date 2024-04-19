Where Was the Fallout Show Filmed? Answered

Prime Video’s Fallout show has been a major hit, and it’s also a very visually striking show from start to finish. So with that in mind, if you’re wondering where the Fallout show was filmed, here’s everything you need to know.

All Fallout Filming Locations

While there are plenty of CGI and VFX shots in Fallout, there are actually quite a few locations in the show that were actually filmed in real places. We’ll go over each one in more detail down below.

Utah, Wendover

While the military base of the Brotherhood of Steel doesn’t get featured all that much in season 1, it was actually filmed at the Wendover Air Force Base in Utah. It’s worth noting that the Wendover Air Force Base is no longer an operating military base, and is instead now a public museum that anyone can visit.

New York

There are quite a few locations in the game that were filmed in New York, which is ironic, considering that the show is supposed to be set in Los Angeles, which is all the way on the other end of the country.

The Red Rocket gas station was filmed at an actual gas station in Nyack, New York. The graveyard in the first episode where we’re introduced to the Ghoul was also filmed at Fort Totten Park, which is in Queens, New York. In addition to that, the little town of Filly was filmed at the Pine Barrens automotive graveyard in New Jersey, while the Super Duper Mart scenes were filmed at a grocery store in Staten Island.

Kolmanskop, Namibia

This is a big one. The ruins of Shady Sands were filmed in Kolmanskop, Namibia, located in South Africa. Kolmanskop is located in the heart of the Namib Desert, and a lot of the shots we see of the desert-like Wasteland were filmed here as well.

Was Fallout Filmed in Los Angeles?

Finally, since the show itself is set in LA, you might be wondering if the show was shot in the city at all. As far as I can tell, that doesn’t seem to be the case. We do see the ruins of the iconic Griffith Observatory in the last episode of season 1, but that isn’t the actual Observatory itself. It’s just a set that was built for the show.

