There have been many animated Spider-Man shows over the decades, but the ’90s-era series is one of the best. Aside from featuring Spider-Man himself, it crossed over with the animated X-Men show and featured guest appearances from many other Marvel characters. So if you’re wondering just where to watch Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which ran from 1994 until 1998, here’s what you need to know.

Where to Watch the Marvel’s Spider-Man Series From the ’90s

Broadcast at the time by Fox, Spider-Man: The Animated Series isn’t widely available on DVD, at least not as a complete series. Some of the episodes were bundled together on DVD (the show had several multi-episode arcs), which are available second-hand. And there was, it seems, a European boxed release, covering all five seasons, but that’s out of production and going for silly prices on eBay and Amazon.

The best way to watch Spider-Man: The Animated Series these days is digitally. In most countries, all 65 episodes of the show are available on Disney+. Unfortunately, it does end on sort of a cliff-hanger, with.. well, I won’t spoil it. But there was a very clear direction for the show to go if it had got a sixth season. As is, Spider-Man: The Animated Series ends after Season 5. However, the show did get a loose sequel in Spider-Man Unlimited, which ran from 1999 until 2001.

But it’s a great showm and even if you’re not a Spider-Man fan, you’ll get a kick out of how it tried to remain kid friendly. For example, Morbius the Living Vampire didn’t bite people, he drained them through holes on his hands, which actually seems worse. And the Punisher didn’t actually kill anyone.

So if you want to know where to watch Spider-Man: The Animated Series from the ’90s, you can find it on Disney+, or shell out a lot of cash for physical copies.

