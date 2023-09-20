Where and When to Stream John Wick Spin-Off the Continental

It’s just about time for all John Wick fans to get very excited again! It’s not been long since the excellent John Wick Chapter 4 hit cinemas. Now, we’re getting spoiled with an awesome series that dives in to the origin story of the infamous Continental hotel that features so heavily in the movies as a neutral ground for criminals. With the series releasing soon, here’s what you need to know about which streaming platforms The Continental will be on and when you can stream it.

Where & When to Stream The Continental: From the World of John Wick

If you’d like to catch yourself some more John Wick universe action then you won’t have to wait long, as the first episode is slated for Friday, Sept. 22! Episode 2 follows on Sept. 29, with the third and final episode airing on Oct. 6. In terms of where to stream the show, The Continental will be on Peacock for those countries and regions with access to that streaming service. Otherwise, you can stream The Continental on Prime Video.

It’s going to be an exciting few weeks, and I can’t wait to learn more about the origin of the home to assassins, The Continental Hotel. The series will feature some great actors, too, with Colin Woodell playing the role of Winston Scott alongside Mishel Prada as KD, Ayomide Adegun as Charon, and Jessica Allain as Lou. The story focuses on a young Winston Scott and his perilous journey through the the underworld of 1970s New York City.

That covers it for where and when you can the brand new John Wick spin off series, The Continental. You can catching it streaming on Peacock or Prime Video starting on Sept. 22!

If you’re looking for more on the show, check out our explanation of where The Continental Hotel is in the John Wick universe.