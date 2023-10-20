Who Is Balder the Brave? Loki’s Reference, Explained

Warning: The following explainer on who Balder the Brave is contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 3.

While Thor: Ragnarok may have revealed Hela as the secret sister of the titular God of Thunder and Loki, Odin’s family has one more member in the comics: Balder the Brave. Loki Season 2, Episode 3, referenced the character, and if you were confused about who Balder the Brave is, here’s your answer.

Who Is Balder the Brave, Loki and Thor’s Secret Brother

Let’s start with the reference first. In Loki, the God of Mischief and Mobius head to Chicago in 1983 in search of Ravonna Renslayer. While at the World’s Columbian Exposition, the duo see a tribute to Thor, Odin, and Balder the Brave, which annoys Loki. Balder is explicitly called out by name.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Balder the Brave debuted in 1962’s Journey into Mystery #85. Like other Asgardians, Balder has enhanced strength, durability, and other such attributes. However, he also has the ability to manipulate light. This makes sense, as his counterpart in Norse mythology is connected to light. In Norse mythology, Balder’s death also essentially sets into motion the events of Ragnarok, which is a massive catastrophe.

In the comics, Balder has played an important role in a lot of different storylines, though he’s by no means as prominent as Thor. Mostly, he’s found himself up against such villains as Loki and Hela. He’s also played a role in such events as War of the Realms and Siege.

As for Balder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s been a lot of speculation over the years as to just when, or if, he’ll actually appear. There were, at one point, apparently tentative plans to have Daniel Craig appear as Balder in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though that never happened.

Regardless of just when he finally arrives, that’s what you need to know about Loki‘s reference to Balder the Brave.

