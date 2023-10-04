Who Voices Miss Minutes in Marvel’s Loki?

The return of Loki season 2 has brought with it a renewed interest in one of the staples of the TVA: Miss Minutes. The little cartoon clock, who was introduced as part of the TVA’s instructional videos – and Loki’s promotional campaign in season 1 – is set to have an even bigger role in the show’s second season, if the season 1 finale is to be believed.

But who is Miss Minutes and who is the actress behind the somewhat cute but also frightening orange cartoon clock that doesn’t actually tell time? And will her connection to He Who Remains be further explored in the show’s second season? The answer to the first and last questions might be complicated, but the answer to the second one is very simple.

Tara Strong Is the Voice Behind Miss Minutes

Tara Strong, the voice of numerous animated characters, is the actress behind Miss Minutes. Strong voiced Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Raven in Teen Titans, Dil Pickles in Rugrats, and Melody in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, among others. A pretty deep background for the very distinctive voice behind one of the most terrifying and enigmatic parts of the TVA.

Miss Minutes is More than Just a Cartoon

Though she might look cute, Miss Minutes is more than just a recording or a mascot. She’s an artificial intelligence created to serve the Time Variance Authority. Even that might sound innocuous, until we consider that the person who created the TVA, He Who Remains, also created Miss Minutes and gave her both access and control over the entirety of the TVA.

In Loki season 1, it was revealed that Miss Minutes was the only one who knew about He Who Remains and his plans for the TVA – and the multiverse in general. Miss Minutes, however, did more than just sit in the shadows with her knowledge. She directly helped He Who Remains spread false propaganda to protect both him and the TVA as it existed. And, as if that were not enough, she remained in contact with him, even while he was “isolated” in the Citadel at the End of Time.

With Loki – and at least one variant of He Who Remains – coming back for Season 2, one thing seems certain. Miss Minutes has already chosen her side, and she might just be one of Loki’s most dangerous enemies. For more, check out our picks for the best Loki stories in Marvel comics.