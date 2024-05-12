Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World
Category:
Movies & TV

Captain America: Brave New World’s Original Title Could Have Been Very Controversial

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: May 12, 2024 03:45 pm

The fourth Captain America movie, Brave New World, was originally unveiled as Captain America: New World Order. So, why did Marvel Studios change Captain America: Brave New World‘s title?

Recommended Videos

Related: Captain America: Brave New World Hires New Writer After Delay

Captain America 4’s Title Change, Explained

Captain America: New World Order MCU Phase 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Sam Wilson Anthony Mackie Falcon May 2024 release date MCU Phase 5

Nobody knows the official reason why Marvel Studios changed Captain America: Brave New World‘s title – at least, for now. The production company hasn’t publically commented on the switcheroo since it was announced. They’re keeping just as quiet internally too. Apparently, even leading man Anthony Mackie is in the dark about Marvel Studios’ decision to axe the “New World Order” subtitle. “I have no idea [why Marvel Studios changed Captain America 4‘s title],” Mackie told Inverse in June 2023. “They were like, ‘We’re changing the title.’ I was like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’ So that was it.”

Related: Who Is Shira Haas, Star of Bodies & Captain America: Brave New World

That said, the most likely reason why “New World Order” gave way to “Brave New World” is that the latter is the name for a bunch of real-world conspiracy theories. These theories contend that an elite cabal secretly rules (or is poised to rule) the world. Unsurprisingly, New World Order beliefs are controversial – especially those that tie in with anti-Semitic stereotypes. Presumably, Marvel Studios wanted the paranoid vibes of the “New World Order” moniker without its other baggage, prompting their pivot to “Brave New World” for Captain America‘s revised subtitle.

What Does Captain America: Brave New World’s Title Mean?

Ostensibly, it’s a Shakespeare reference. Prospero’s daughter Miranda famously utters the phrase, “O brave new world, that has such people in’t,” in The Tempest. However, it’s more likely that Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, Brave New World (which takes its name from Miranda’s line in The Tempest) inspired Captain America 4‘s new title.

Related: Marvel Changes Captain America 4’s Title to Be Less Controversial

A seminal work of dystopian fiction, Brave New World depicts a futuristic society in which science has created a rigid hierarchical system. This fits with Captain America: Brave New World‘s choice of villain, Samuel Sterns/The Leader. Like in the MCU’s comic book source material, Sterns is a deranged cellular biologist – so, he’s presumably keen to replicate Huxley’s ideas for real.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in cinemas on February 14, 2025.

Post Tag:
Captain America 4
Captain America: Brave New World
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Superman’s Costume Reveal Teases a Major Lex Luthor Weapon in the Movie
Comic book artwork of Lex Luthor's power suit combined with David Corenswet's Superman reveal image
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Superman’s Costume Reveal Teases a Major Lex Luthor Weapon in the Movie
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 12, 2024
Read Article How Long Are Contestants On The Circle For? Answered
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
How Long Are Contestants On The Circle For? Answered
D. R. Bickham D. R. Bickham May 11, 2024
Read Article Every Planet of the Apes Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
The Planet of the Apes Prequels Were the Last Great Movie Trilogy Rise Dawn of War for Rupert Wyatt Matt Reeves
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Every Planet of the Apes Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Superman’s Costume Reveal Teases a Major Lex Luthor Weapon in the Movie
Comic book artwork of Lex Luthor's power suit combined with David Corenswet's Superman reveal image
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Superman’s Costume Reveal Teases a Major Lex Luthor Weapon in the Movie
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 12, 2024
Read Article How Long Are Contestants On The Circle For? Answered
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
How Long Are Contestants On The Circle For? Answered
D. R. Bickham D. R. Bickham May 11, 2024
Read Article Every Planet of the Apes Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
The Planet of the Apes Prequels Were the Last Great Movie Trilogy Rise Dawn of War for Rupert Wyatt Matt Reeves
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Every Planet of the Apes Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak May 10, 2024
Author
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.