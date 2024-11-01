Who Was AD With On Love Is Blind? Answered

Love Is Blind Season 7 has marked its end with the release of the reunion episode, featuring a familiar face from Season 6, AD. While waiting for AD to confirm or deny recently sparked dating rumors, let’s look back at her time on Love Is Blind Season 6.

Recommended Videos

Who Was AD With On Love is Blind Season 6?

Love Is Blind Season 6 star Amber Desiree Smith, who goes by AD, was an instant fan favorite. She connected with both Clay Gravesande and Matthew Duliba during her ten days in the pods. Ultimately, she chose Clay and they left the pods together. Their initial look went well, and they started their lives together happy and engaged.

From the beginning of their relationship, Clay was open with AD about his anxieties surrounding marriage. His parents divorced because of his father’s infidelity, and Clay was worried he was capable of the same. Despite this, the two decided to work on their relationship, dreaming of a lifetime together.

There were a few rough moments before the altar. While on their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, Clay told AD he would never let her get “out of shape.” He insisted that even if she became pregnant, he would act as a personal instructor and make sure she went to the gym with him. Although he played it off as a joke, this left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers.

Meeting the parents went well for both sides of the couple. Everyone seemed to be rooting for AD and Clay to say yes at the altar. But the infidelity insecurities were still a topic of discussion a mere week before the special day. Still, AD picked out her wedding dress and the two made it to their wedding day. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy ending.

Related: What Happened to Stephen and Monica From Love Is Blind Season 7?

After their heartfelt vows, AD said “I do” on Love Is Blind. But Clay couldn’t do the same. Clay claimed it wasn’t “responsible” for him to say yes and commit to her when he wasn’t “100% there yet.” He reassured AD that he loved her and wanted to carry on working on their relationship. But for AD, this was the final straw. Despite telling her family she still loves him, she realized it wasn’t meant to be.

AD and Clay reunited once again during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. They revealed that they hadn’t talked for months after the wedding. Clay eventually reached out looking to connect and properly apologise off-screen before Season 6 aired. He admitted that he made a mistake and called AD the “love of [his] life.” When asked if she’d date him again, AD avoided a straight answer and said, “Next question!”

Over a year later, AD has returned to Love Is Blind for a guest appearance. During the reunion episode of Love Is Blind Season 7, AD told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that she’s “talking to someone” but is officially single and happy.

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy