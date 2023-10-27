Who is Shira Haas, star of Bodies & Captain America: Brave New World?

The answer is actually pretty straightforward. And though not exclusively, most of her well-known roles can be found by fans in the comfort of their own home, right on Netflix. Pretty convenient for people who want to get familiar with her before what is sure to be a star turn alongside Anthony Mackie in the next Captain America movie.

What You May Know Shira Haas From & Who She Is

Shira Haas’ international breakout role came on the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, the first Netflix series primarily in Yiddish. The German drama follows Esty Shapiro, a 19-year-old Jewish woman who escapes an arranged marriage among a sect of the ultra-Orthodox community in New York and runs away to Berlin to live with her mother. It is inspired by Deborah Feldman’s 2012 autobiography. She’d previously appeared in Natalie Portman’s directorial debut A Tale of Love and Darkness, where she played the younger version of Portman’s character, and Niki Caro’s The Zookeeper’s Wife.

Currently Haas stars in the Netflix crime thriller Bodies, where she plays Iris Maplewood. The show is based on the DC Vertigo graphic novel of the same name and it follows four different detectives who, of course, end up investigating the very same murder – as if there aren’t enough murders to go around. As you guessed it, it is indeed a time-travel show, and there are plenty of twists and turns to go around.

Related: Marvel Changes Captain America 4’s Title to Be Less Controversial

Shira Haas Is Set to Star in Captain America: Brave New World

If Haas star seems to be on the rise now, that’s likely nothing compared to how much of a household name she is set to become next year, when she will star as the superhero Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World. The movie will see the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson meet Ruth Bat-Seraph, AKA Sabra, who some consider the Israeli Captain America.

And in some ways, she is exactly that – a mutant created to serve the Mossad, whose costume very much mirrors Captain America’s, just like his is very much the American flag, down to the star, hers is very much the Israeli flag, down to the Star of David.

Captain America: Brave New World so far has a release date of July 26, 2024, though that might still change considering the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has yet to be resolved as of this article’s last update.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article on the MCU’s lack of a plan and the problems that it’s caused.