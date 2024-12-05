Creature Commandos: Who Is Rick Flag Sr.’s Ex-Wife?

Creature Commandos is set to kick off the DC Universe on the small screen. However, it still has some connections to the old continuity, such as Rick Flag Sr., the father of Joel Kinnaman’s character from the Suicide Squad movies. But who is Rick Flag Sr.’s ex-wife in Creature Commandos?

Rick Flag Sr.’s Ex-Wife in Creature Commandos, Explained

Amanda Waller tasks Rick Flag Sr. with taking a group of monsters and bringing peace to a foreign country, Pokolistan, in Creature Commandos‘ first episode. They arrive and meet Princess Ilana Rostovic, whose life is being threatened by a rogue Amazon, Circe. Rostovic is a big fan of American culture, so she and Flag hit it off pretty quickly. The conversation soon switches to Flag’s life back in the United States, including whether he’s married.

Flag explains to the princess that he has an ex-wife that he’s not overly fond of. They had Rick Flag Jr. when they were 18, and he joined the military soon after to help them build a life. However, that didn’t help in the relationship department, and at some point, Flag and his wife separated. He doesn’t get specific about the timeline, but it seems to have happened long before Kinnaman’s character died in The Suicide Squad.

Who Is Rick Flag Jr.’s Mom in the DC Universe?

Flag doesn’t provide any details about his ex-wife other than that he’s not a fan of her. That means the comics are the only place to find out her identity. Rick Flag Sr. was a pilot during World War II and even led the Squadron Supreme; think the Suicide Squad before the Suicide Squad. Flag returned home a decorated soldier and married a woman named Sharon Rice, who he knew through a mutual friend.

By all appearances, they lived a pretty happy life. Sadly, when Jr. was still a little boy, Sharon sacrificed her life to save her son from getting hit by a car. It devastated Flag, who dove further into his work and ended up passing away a few years later.

Based on Flag’s comments in Creature Commandos, his ex-wife is still alive and well. So, it’s possible that James Gunn and Co. aren’t using Sharon’s story to flesh out Flag’s origins. Fortunately, Flag is set to appear in the next five episodes of Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, and Superman, leaving plenty of time for the mother of his child to show up and wreak havoc.

And that’s who Rick Flag Sr.’s ex-wife is in Creature Commandos.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are streaming now on Max.

