Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 4? Answered

The Netflix reality dating show Love Is Blind premiered in 2020, and has been successfully playing matchmaker to eligible singles for six seasons. More couples reached the altar in Season 4 than any of the other seasons – but which couples from Love Is Blind Season 4 are still together?

Recommended Videos

Who is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 4?

Brett and Tiffany

Via Netflix

“Bougie” Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell are easily one of the most likeable couples ever seen on Love Is Blind. Their onscreen courtship was largely without drama, although Tiffany did fall asleep in the pods right after Brett told her that he believed they were the perfect match. Tiffany was clearly embarrassed about what happened, explaining to Brett later that the sound of his voice was so soothing that it put her to sleep. Brett responded by proposing to her on the spot, and Tiffany eagerly said yes.

After an endearing romance that won the hearts of viewers, Brett and Tiffany had a picture-perfect wedding on the Season 4 finale. The couple returned on the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion this past March to confirm that they are still happily married.

Kwame and Chelsea

Via Netflix

While Brett and Tiffany had a pretty easy time getting together, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin had one of the most stressful romances seen on Love Is Blind. Although there was chemistry between the couple, they experienced numerous difficulties. One of their more notable issues stemmed from the blatant disapproval of Kwame’s mother. The problems they faced on the show had many viewers stressed at the end of the penultimate episode of the season, as they wondered whether Kwame would really settle down with Chelsea.

Kwame and Chelsea went through with their wedding on the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale, and retuned for the Season 6 Reunion. The couple confirmed that they are still married, although they also admitted that they have experienced a few challenges since their union. The reunion special also revealed that Chelsea now works with the casting team that secures new contestants for the show.

Zack and Bliss

Via Netflix

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are the last couple married at the conclusion of Love Is Blind Season 4, after being part of one of the show’s biggest twists. Zack was originally engaged to another castmate, Irina Solomonova, but broke off the engagement while the two were living together in Mexico. He then reunited with Bliss, who he had also connected with in the pods, and the two of them ended up tying the knot.

Although Zack and Bliss confirmed that they are still together during the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion, their relationship has not been without compromise. One of the biggest hurdles of their marriage was Zack’s allergy to his wife’s pets, leading Bliss to make the heartbreaking decision to relocate her cat and dog while Zack underwent immunotherapy. However, the couple is now living as one big happy family with their fur babies, and are expecting a baby girl.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more