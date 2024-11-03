Full ‘One Piece’ Release Schedule for Fish-Man Island Saga with Dates and Times

Following the Anime’s 25th Anniversary episode, One Piece is set to release a 21-episode special for the Fish-Man Island Saga from November all the way through March, and we got you covered on when you can expect each episode to be released!
The announcement of the Fish-Man Island Saga episodes comes after Toei Animation announced that One Piece would be going on a 6-month hiatus and returning in April 2025. The break is happening because the creators of the show are looking to improve the quality of the anime and they also want to give the animators time to rest as the show is constantly running.
One Piece Fish-Man Island Saga Episode Release Schedule
While these dates aren’t officially confirmed just yet, fans can likely expect to see the new episodes released on the following dates.
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 1 – November 4, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 2 – November 10, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 3 – November 17, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 4 – November 24, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 5 – December 1, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 6 – December 8, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 7 – December 15, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 8 – December 22, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 9 – December 29, 2024
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 10 – January 5, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 11 – January 12, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 12 – January 19, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 13 – January 26, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 14 – February 2, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 15 – February 9, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 16 – February 16, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 17 – February 23, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 18 – March 2, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 19 – March 9, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 20 – March 16, 2025
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 21 – March 23, 2025
Each episode will be released at the following times in each timezone.
- Pacific Time – 6pm on Saturday
- Eastern Time – 9pm on Saturday
- UK Time – 2am on Sunday
- European Time – 3am on Sunday
- India Time – 7:30am on Sunday
- Philippine Time – 10am on Sunday
- Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 1pm Sunday
Where to Watch One Piece
Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The new episodes will also be available to watch on both streaming platforms!
Published: Nov 3, 2024 10:00 am