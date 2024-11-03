Full ‘One Piece’ Release Schedule for Fish-Man Island Saga with Dates and Times

Following the Anime’s 25th Anniversary episode, One Piece is set to release a 21-episode special for the Fish-Man Island Saga from November all the way through March, and we got you covered on when you can expect each episode to be released!

The announcement of the Fish-Man Island Saga episodes comes after Toei Animation announced that One Piece would be going on a 6-month hiatus and returning in April 2025. The break is happening because the creators of the show are looking to improve the quality of the anime and they also want to give the animators time to rest as the show is constantly running.

📢 The Egghead Arc is now on break and will resume in April 2025. #OnePiece will still continue with ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA, a special edited version of the original arc from the series! Begins late October in an abridged story with enhanced visuals! #OnePieceLOG pic.twitter.com/lT7lbYAVTD — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 13, 2024

One Piece Fish-Man Island Saga Episode Release Schedule

While these dates aren’t officially confirmed just yet, fans can likely expect to see the new episodes released on the following dates.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 1 – November 4, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 2 – November 10, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 3 – November 17, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 4 – November 24, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 5 – December 1, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 6 – December 8, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 7 – December 15, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 8 – December 22, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 9 – December 29, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 10 – January 5, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 11 – January 12, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 12 – January 19, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 13 – January 26, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 14 – February 2, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 15 – February 9, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 16 – February 16, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 17 – February 23, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 18 – March 2, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 19 – March 9, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 20 – March 16, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 21 – March 23, 2025

Each episode will be released at the following times in each timezone.

Pacific Time – 6pm on Saturday

Eastern Time – 9pm on Saturday

UK Time – 2am on Sunday

European Time – 3am on Sunday

India Time – 7:30am on Sunday

Philippine Time – 10am on Sunday

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 1pm Sunday

Where to Watch One Piece

Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The new episodes will also be available to watch on both streaming platforms!

