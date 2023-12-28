Who Plays Medusa in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Answered

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now on Disney+, and the show’s first three episodes have introduced a whole host of mythological characters – from the most famous to some obscure ones. The third episode of the show, titled “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium” introduces one such character, Medusa. But who plays Medusa in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Who Medusa’s Actor Is in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover come across Medusa during the third episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where she’s played by Jessica Parker Kennedy.

In the episode, the trio takes refuge at Medusa’s house as they run from Alecto, the Fury sent by Hades. But they’re not safer around Medusa, who harbors a grudge against both Poseidon – Percy’s father and Athena – Annabeth’s mother. Not just that, Medusa is responsible for the death of Grover’s uncle, as the trio discovers later in the episode.

In Greek mythology, Medusa was a priestess of Athena. Poseidon, playing the kind of games Gods always play, became infatuated with her and proceeded to pursue her. Despite Athena’s warnings, Medusa got involved with Poseidon. After that, Athena cursed her, turning her hair into serpents. Not just that, any mortal who looks Medusa in the eyes is immediately turned to stone.

The episode sees the trio first welcomed by Medusa – though in reality, it’s Percy she wants. Medusa offers to take him to his mother, as long as he agrees to betray his friends. Percy, despite not knowing Annabeth all that well, rejects Medusa’s offer to betray Grover and Annabeth, which makes Medusa mad enough to try to kill them all.

But all is well that ends well, for now. The kids manage to get the better of Medusa and cut her head off – and then use the dismembered head to turn Alecto into stone, which allows them to continue their quest.

What You Know Jessica Parker Kennedy From

If Jessica Parker Kennedy looks familiar, it’s because she played a pretty pivotal character on the CW series The Flash – Nora West-Allen, Barry and Iris’s daughter from the future. The character appears much more than a future daughter should probably appear, considering the version of Barry Allen and Iris West she first meets are far from even thinking about kids.

Kennedy has played a supervillain before, Plastique, in the television series Smallville. She also appeared in the 2008 comedy film Another Cinderella Story, the sequel to A Cinderella Story.

If you’re looking for more after finding out who plays Medusa, check out the full release schedule for new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.