When New Episodes of Percy Jackson Release & Full Release Schedule

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now available to stream on Disney+, but when do new episodes of the series release, how many are there in total, and what is the full release schedule for the show?

New Episodes of Percy Jackson Will Release on Tuesdays on Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the latest Disney+ show to see its release moved up a few hours to Tuesday night instead of the original schedule of midnight PT/3 AM ET on Wednesdays. Disney+ hasn’t released any viewership numbers for the first night, but the strategy seems to be paying off, as virtually all its recent releases have followed the same formula and stayed away from the midnight release that was the staple for the streaming service when it first launched.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were released on Tuesday, December 19th, with new episodes expected to drop on Tuesday nights at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. The first season is set to have eight episodes.

The Full Release Schedule For Percy Jackson Season 1

All eight episodes of the show’s first season are set to be released weekly after the first week’s two-episode release. That means the show is set to run until January 30th. All eight episode titles have already been confirmed by author Rick Riordan, with each one of them corresponding to a chapter title from the first book in the Percy Jackson series, upon which the season is based.

Here are the episode titles and release dates: