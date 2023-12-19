Making up for a lackluster adaptation can take a lot of effort, but this crew thinks they have what it takes. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Tackling the lead role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is based on a book series by bestseller Rick Riordan, is Walker Scobell. The young actor had quite the film debut, holding his own against Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s The Adam Project. He also appeared in Paramount+’s Secret Headquarters alongside Owen Wilson last year.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Annabeth is a fantastic character, and she’ll be portrayed in the Disney+ series by an exciting up-and-comer, Leah Sava Jeffries. The actor made a name for herself by appearing in Lee Daniels’ Empire. However, Jeffries is probably best known for starring in Beast alongside Idris Elba, who punches a lion in an amazing sequence.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Everyone’s favorite satyr, Grover will be brought to life by Aryan Simhadri, who may have the most experience out of the show’s main trio. Simhadri has a few live-action roles under his belt, but he’s done a lot of work with his voice, taking parts in shows like Mira, Royal Detective and Adventure Time: Distant Lands. He also appeared in 2022’s Cheaper by the Dozen, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

One of the biggest names in music, Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Hermes, the Messenger of the Gods. Miranda, of course, is best known for creating musicals like Hamilton and Into the Heights. He also has plenty of live-action roles, such as a cook in Tick, Tick… Boom!

Lance Reddick as Zeus

When casting an iconic role like Zeus, an actor with plenty of gravitas must be chosen, and Lance Reddick has that in spades. Sadly, Reddick passed way before the show released, but his presence will definitely still be felt in the Disney+ series, just like it was in the John Wick franchise and video games like Destiny 2.

Adam Copeland as Ares

Better known by his ring name, Edge, Adam Copeland was a WWE legend before leaving to sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He’s hardly the first wrestler to try their hand at acting, but he has a pretty stacked resume. Copeland played Atom Smasher on CW’s The Flash and had a recurring role on Vikings. Now, he’ll try to be a thorn in Percy’s side as the God of War.

The Rest of Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ Cast

Here are the rest of the actors that will round out the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Glynn Turman as Mr. Brunner

Jason Mantzoukas as Mr. D

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Megan Mullally as Ms. Dodds

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Jay Duplass as Hades

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Jason Gray-Stanford as Maron

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released on Dec 20. before the show moves to a weekly release schedule.