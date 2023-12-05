The Gilded Age has a fair share of recognizable, real-world characters, such as Emily Roebling, who makes an appearance in Season 2. But one couple is a little harder to pin down. So, to clear things up, here’s who the Russells in The Gilded Age are based on.

Who the Russells in The Gilded Age Are Based On, Answered

The Gilded Age’s Russells are based, in part, on the Vanderbilts, a couple who came to prominence during the real-life Gilded Age. Bertha Russell is based on Alva Vanderbilt, who married into the Vanderbilt family before leaving her partner for his infidelity. Her husband, George Russell, is based partly on Cornelius Vanderbilt, a railroad magnate and the brother of the woman that Alva Vanderbilt ended up marrying. However, his character is also inspired by robber baron Jay Gould, as explained by Morgan Spector, who plays Russell.

Both Vanderbilt and Gould were powerful railway magnates who were known for being extremely ruthless. The Gilded Age‘s George Russell definitely follows suit, adopting a cut-throat approach to business that earns him as many enemies as friends.

Who Were the Real-Life Vanderbilts?

In real life, the Vanderbilts were an extremely powerful family whose business acumen helped them establish a business empire. That’s not to say they started from nothing, however. Cornelius Vanderbilt was extremely driven and, at the age of 16, was running his “own” ferry service.

However, while his father, Cornelius van Derbilt, wasn’t traditionally wealthy, he already had his own ferry, and some claim that the ferry his son, Cornelius Vanderbilt, operated was actually his father’s. So, Cornelius Jr was comfortable enough that he could take risks.

Building his business, he eventually established a railroad empire and became, for a time, the richest American. He left a fortune and multiple businesses that made his descendants very wealthy. Though the value of the Vanderbilt empire eventually declined, Cornelius Vanderbilt’s descendants survive to this day. And many of them seem to have benefited from the family’s wealth, connections, or both.

Jay Gould’s story is similar, but he came from humbler roots. He, like Vanderbilt, eventually built a railroad empire. And, like Vanderbilt, he was known for his cut-throat business tactics. His family wasn’t quite as expansive as Vanderbilt’s, but he was still one of the wealthiest men of his age.

But what of Alva Vanderbilt, the inspiration for Bertha Russell? She was a key factor in further elevating the Vanderbilt family. She helped build alliances – and in at least one case, a marriage – with other families and was a widely celebrated hostess.

After divorcing her husband, she remarried and became Alva Belmont. And while she didn’t get to slay any vampires like her namesakes in Castlevania, she became a strong supporter of women’s suffrage, founding the National Women’s Party. She also owned and designed several buildings and continued to be active in women’s rights issues until her death.

In the show, Bertha Russell is easily as driven as her real-life inspiration, determined to elevate both her own status and that of her family. But you’ll just have to watch the HBO show to find out whether she succeeds or not.