Why Star Wars: Ahsoka Fans Think Marrok Is Starkiller

Star Wars: Ahsoka isn’t short on lightsaber-wielding bad guys. One of those villains is Marrok, a former Imperial Inquisitor who serves Morgan Elsbeth. He wears a mask, but some Ahsoka fans think Marrok is actually Starkiller from the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video games. Here’s why.

What You Need to Know About the Starkiller/Marrok Theory

If you’re wondering who Starkiller is, I’ll explain a little more in a moment. But, basically, he was the protagonist of two pre-Disney video games, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II. Fans think that Starkiller is Marrok for a few reasons. Firstly, Sam Witwer, who voiced Starkiller in the games, is credited as providing voice work for Ahsoka. Secondly, Marrok sounds a bit like Marek, Starkiller’s real last name.

Also, as reported by Gizmodo back in 2017, Witwer said that Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni did consider making Starkiller an Inquisitor, but it didn’t quite fit. Filoni is also the creator of Ahsoka and multiple other Star Wars shows. And that’s it, basically. There seems to be a fair amount of wishful thinking involved in this theory. So could it pan out? To answer that, I’ll need to explain who Starkiller is.

RELATED: In ‘Time to Fly,’ Ahsoka Continues to Play the Familiar Hits

Who Is Starkiller?

Starkiller is Galen Marek, son of a Jedi who was executed by Darth Vader after Order 66 but before the rise of the Rebellion. Vader trained the child as his apprentice, keeping him hidden from the Emperor. He used him as an assassin and tasked him with tracking down and killing other rogue Jedi, such as Shaak Ti. His role was the same as the Inquisitors, before Inquisitors were officially Star Wars canon.

During the course of the first Star Wars: The Force Unleashed game, he helped create the Rebellion, so that Vader could dispose of all the agitators at once. But he turned against Vader, falling in love with an Imperial pilot named Juno Eclipse. In the game’s “good” ending, Starkiller sacrifices himself to save another Jedi master, which allows the leaders of the Rebellion to escape. The sequel revealed that Starkiller had been cloned, along with the old Starkiller’s memories.

This second game ended with Starkiller capturing Vader and transporting him to Dantooine. And that’s where it ended, as the third entry in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series never saw the light of day. While there’s certainly room for Ahsoka to finish off Starkiller’s story, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Ahsoka already expects viewers to have some knowledge of the Rebels and Clone Wars’ shows. Throwing another property into the mix risks complicating things further. On top of that, the Force Unleashed games are non-canon. Grand Admiral Thrawn was, originally, non-canon but he’s a more interesting character than Starkiller, so he’s made his way into canon. It’s possible that might happen again, but not really likely. Regardless, that’s why Ahsoka fans think Starkiller may actually be Marrok.