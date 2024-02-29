Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender only retells the first third of Aang’s story – so will the live-action remake get a Season 2? Here’s everything we know about Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s second season.

Recommended Videos

Related: Is an Avatar: The Last Airbender Skin Coming to Fortnite?

Will Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Get a Season 2?

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender, so Season 2 isn’t happening – yet. That said, the Avatar do-over’s first batch of episodes racked up an impressive 21.2 million views in just four days, which means its future is probably safe. After all, another of Netflix’s live-action remakes, 2023’s One Piece, secured a second season with 2.7 million fewer views.

Related: How Did Aang Die After Avatar: The Last Airbender?

When can we expect Netflix to publicly greenlight Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 (assuming that’s what the streaming platform’s bosses do indeed intend to do)? If we use One Piece as our guide again, Netflix won’t give the thumbs up until at least two weeks after Avatar‘s premiere. So, circle March 7, 2024, on your calendar and keep your fingers crossed!

When Will Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Come Out?

It’s hard to put a release date on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, given it’s not officially in production yet. That said, principal photography and post-production on Season 1 lasted roughly three years, so by that reckoning, Season 2 might not drop until 2027. And that’s arguably a conservative estimate, considering showrunner Albert Kim recently confirmed he didn’t do any prep on the second season while working on the first.

Related: Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Air Nomad Genocide Is Exactly Why the Netflix Version Should Exist

“I didn’t focus beyond Season 1,” Kim told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was enough without the additional hurdle and challenge to get Season 1 to the finish line, that’s been the focus. And again, having the benefit of hindsight, you can look back and see in the animated series each of the seasons feel slightly different.”

All eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.