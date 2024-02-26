With the first season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender finally out, fans are diving back into the Gaang’s adventures. However, not all of them have a happy ending. So, how did Aang die after Avatar: The Last Airbender?

How Did Aang Die After Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The Last Airbender‘s sequel series, The Legend of Korra, follows the Avatar directly after Aang, a waterbender named Korra. Of course, her being alive means that Aang is no longer around, having died years before the show starts. However, Avatars are known to live for a long time, and with some of the members of Team Avatar still around, it would be fair to assume that Aang should be, too.

Sadly, Aang doesn’t make it as long as his love, Katara, and some of his other friends. Despite growing up and becoming an incredible Avatar, taking down plenty of bad guys, including the bloodbender Yakone, Aang eventually has to deal with the toll that being stuck in ice for 100 years took on his body. It drained a lot of his life force and made him weaker in his later years. At the age of 66, Aang died peacefully, but he left an amazing legacy behind.

Aang and Katara had three children – Bumi, Kya, and Tenzin, and they all helped Korra in her journey to restore peace to the world. Tenzin and Bumi also ended up being airbenders, and they helped restore the Air Nation to its former glory, which was one of Aang’s lifelong goals. So, while he may not have been able to live in the peaceful world he helped create for as long as he might have wanted, Aang is still one of the greatest Avatars to ever live.

And that’s how Aang died after Avatar: The Last Airbender.

