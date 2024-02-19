With Netflix preparing to release its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans, new and old alike, are watching the original series. However, one question still bothers everyone who watches the series. So, does Jet really die in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Does Jet Really Die in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Introduced in Book One: Water, Jet is a very important figure in the Avatar mythos. He’s a Freedom Fighter looking to rid his land of the Fire Nation alongside his friends. The Gaang runs into him at a crucial time, just as they learn how deep the trouble the Fire Nations is causing really goes. However, despite presenting himself as an agent for good, his methods are a bit hardcore.

Jet plans to flood a village full of innocent people to take out some Fire Nation soldiers, and it’s up to Sokka, Aang, and Katara to stop him. This proves especially difficult for Katara as she had grown to like and respect Jet, but the side of good prevails and leaves Jet in the rearview.

Jet returns in Avatar Book Two: Earth, however, and he tries to expose Iroh and Zuko as Fire Nation residents. He only causes trouble, though, and he’s arrested by the Dai Li and brainwashed. Jet runs into Katara again shortly after as the Gaang is searching for Appa and helps them find their lost friend. Unfortunately, the Dai Li is waiting, and a battle breaks out.

The brainwashing forces Jet to attack Aang, but the Avatar helps the former Freedom Fighter come to his senses. Sadly, the leader of the Dai Li, Long Feng, doesn’t appreciate Jet’s insolence and fatally wounds the boy. Jet tells Katara and Co. that he’ll be okay, but the rest of the Freedom Fighters know that isn’t true, and they cry and await their leader’s death as the Gaang leaves to go find Appa.

And that’s whether Jet really dies in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix.