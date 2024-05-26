Will There Be Clarkson’s Farm Season 4?

The third season of Clarkson’s Farm, which sees the former Top Gear presenter getting into agriculture, has landed on Amazon. But what’s next? Will there be a Clarkson’s Farm Season 4? Here’s what you need to know.

Will There Be a Clarkson’s Farm Season 4?

Yes, there is going to be a Season 4 of Clarkson’s Farm. Last year, as reported by Deadline, Amazon confirmed that Season 4 was happening. And it’s currently being filmed on Diddly Squat Farm, the farm that Clarkson owns and manages. But filming has, at the time of writing, hit a bit of a snag.

It’s nothing to worry about — the animals are all fine — but Clarkson took to Instagram to complain about a helicopter that has been flying over the farm: “Filming paused till this … buggers off,” he wrote.

He posted a picture of the helicopter’s flight path, which showed the helicopter was flying around the area, not just passing through. Was it there to snap pictures of Diddly Squat Farm? It’s possible, and my first thought was that someone was charging people for an aerial ‘tour’ of the farm, but I’ve drawn a blank on Google.

Filming will hopefully resume soon, and, going by previous seasons, I’d expect Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 to drop in March or April of next year. This year, Amazon split the show’s third season in half, with a week’s gap between the two halves, although they haven’t done so in previous years.

Will We Get a Clarkson’s Farm Season 5?

There’s no news on a Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm, but there’s no reason for the show to end. If you’ve been watching the show from the beginning, you’ll know that each episode brings its own challenges for Clarkson and the team to tackle. So unless Clarkson suddenly gets bored with farming, or Amazon unexpectedly pulls the plug, a Season 5 seems likely.

So the answer to whether or not there will be a Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 is yes, there will be, and it’s currently being filmed.

Clarkson’s Farm is streaming now on Prime Video.

