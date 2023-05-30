WrestleQuest Release Date Trailer Pins Down a Summer Launch

Developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher Skybound Entertainment have revealed a WrestleQuest release date of August 8, 2023 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The pixelated RPG video game will also be available through Netflix, free for all subscribers. We’ve known for quite some time that WrestleQuest will bring together iconic real-life wrestlers from throughout time to help players pin their foes on the mat. A few of the faces we can expect include “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre the Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and more. See how some of these icons have been brought to the topsy-turvy world of WrestleQuest in the release date trailer below.

While not all of these wrestling giants are still with us, Jarrett did offer some thoughts on his place on the roster and what WrestleQuest will offer for fans and newcomers:

I’ve conquered the wrestling ring, so now it’s time for Double J to conquer video games! Working with the folks at Mega Cat has been a dream come true, since the team not only loves everything about the ‘squared-circle’ but they live and breathe the wacky world of professional wrestling too. WrestleQuest is truly a tribute to the past, present and future of wrestling — from its heartfelt storylines to its adventurous environments, it’s an overall celebration of larger than life legends!

WrestleQuest was revealed as a wrestling RPG mashup early last year and has since sold fans on its tongue-in-cheek comedy and unique gameplay spin on the world of wrestling. Customizable walk-ons, pinning mechanics, and more were revealed in a gameplay trailer from last September, and if you’re wanting to see Mega Cat and Skybound’s fantasy universe for yourself, there is a Steam demo you can try right now. We’ve still got a few months to go until August, so hopefully we’ll learn more before launch finally tags in.