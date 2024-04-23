Xbox & X-Men ’97 Are Teaming Up to Offer You a Custom Console & Controllers

It’s not enough that X-Men ’97 has viewers on the edge of their seats every week, and the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has people obsessing over a skeleton – mutants want to dominate the gaming world, too. Xbox and X-Men ’97 are teaming up to offer you a custom console and controllers.

The collaboration includes a Xbox Series X “wrapped in a limited-edition comic inspired by the all-new series and created by Marvel writer Rich Douek and artist Paco Diaz.” The full page cover featured on the console is exclusive to Xbox Series X and depicts Cyclops and the rest of the X-Men from the popular series battling Master Mold and Sentinels.

The only way for gamers to get their hands on these items is by entering a sweepstakes. But Xbox announced how people can enter for a chance to win:

“By following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet ( #XMen97XboxSweepstakes) during the Entry Period, fans can secure their chance to win a Xbox Series X Console inspired by X-Men ’97, Xbox Wireless Controller (this comes with the console but will not be customized), and a Xbox Design Lab Controller inspired by X-Men ’97 Wolverine,” the announcement read. “The sweepstakes will run exclusively from Monday, April 22, 6:00am PST through Sunday, May 19, 8:00pm PST, offering participants ample time to join in on the excitement.”

With the controllers coming in a blister pack, anyone who wins one is going to have think really hard about unboxing it. However, it’s the perfect item for anyone who’s been looking for an excuse to watch the show on their Xbox or load up an old Marvel game.

The first six episodes of X-Men ’97 are streaming now on Disney+.

