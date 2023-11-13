Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Trailer Confirms It’s His Star Wars

Netflix is all in on Zack Snyder as the pump more and more money into his projects with the latest being Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, which dropped a new trailer.

The trailer, which you can see below, is our longest and most coherent look at the director’s upcoming film, which is set to kick of an entire sic-fi universe, and looks about as Zack Snydery as you can get.

In Rebel Moon, which is based on a rejected Star Wars pitch that Snyder gave to Lucas Film, Kora (Sofia Boutella) is a mysterious woman who crash lands on a moon on the outskirts of the populated galaxy. The moon’s peaceful life is upended when the evil Empire Motherworld becomes aware that they farmers have sold crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher). Kora must then travel to other worlds to gather together a group of down-on-their-luck fighters to help defend the farmers from the evil Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein). It’s basically Seven Samurai in Star Wars with a lot of slow motion.

Joining the adventure are Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war; and the voice of Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, a robotic protector with antlers on his head.

Obviously, as the obnoxiously long title of the film suggests, this is just the beginning of what Snyder and Netflix see as their own version of Star Wars. A sequel to the film is already set to release in April along with a host of other media coming later including animated shorts, a narrative podcast, a TV series, video games, and, at one point, a tabletop game as well. Seems a bit like they’re putting the space cart before the space horse here but given the success Netflix had with Snyder’s Army of the Dead it’s an understandable risk.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will be released on Netflix on December 22 with a limited theatrical run starting on December 15.