Are you as excited as everyone else for Zack Snyder to launch another cinematic universe when his upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon lands on Netflix? What? No one is really all that excited for the movie? Well, what if an RPG video game of “ridiculous scale” was coming out too for Rebel Moon? Would you be excited about this nascent franchise then? Well, it’s getting one.

Snyder revealed the film, which is setting up a series of movies and possibly other shows at Netflix, will have a game as well on The Nerd Queens podcast (via VGC). It’s not clear if this will be a Netflix game like they did with Stranger Things, but what is clear is that it is not some quick-hit mobile game. No, Snyder used a lot of catchy words to explain that this game is going be a fully developed experience. Talking about the Rebel Moon RPG, Snyder threw around words like “ridiculous,” “insane,” “immersive,” “intense,” and “huge” like he’s some kind of AAA game catchphrase-spewing machine. His discussion of it is possibly some of the most Zack Snydery description ever.

Snyder intimated that he didn’t want it to be just a casual game experience, adding, “There’s more coming, but all I’ll say is that it was pitched to me – because I’ve always wanted to do an RPG – like, ‘Well, we could do it at this scale, or we could do it at ridiculous scale.’ And I was like, ‘Ridiculous scale is clearly the scale that we should be doing it.’ And they were like, ‘Well, it’s going to take so much time, we’ve got to do all these brain dumps, you’ve got to tell us everything in the universe, what’s happening, the science.’ And I was like: ‘It’s fine. I’m happy to do it. Let’s go all the way.’”

There are no other details about the game, but we can infer from what we know about Rebel Moon that the RPG will take place on the same kind of sci-fi / western planet that the movie does and possibly involve the Regent Balisarius’ evil organization that is battled in the film too. It sounds like its story will be separate from that of the film(s), but it’s possible it could interact directly with them. Whatever the game turns out to be, we’ll clearly have to wait a long while for a game that’s going to be so incredibly massive and engaging that it will probably need a director’s cut released years afterward to truly show off Snyder’s full artistic vision.