Love Undercover: Are Lloyd and Ariana Still Together? Answered

Reality TV dating show Love Undercover saw several soccer stars go undercover to look for love. Charlton Athletic footballer Lloyd Jones was one of those stars, meeting Ariana Welch. But are Love Undercover’s Lloyd and Ariana still together?

What Happened to Lloyd and Ariana After Love Undercover?

Lloyd and Ariana from Love Undercover are no longer together. The pair certainly got along during the show, and things seemed to end well, but the relationship didn’t last.

Ariana was originally a little reluctant to dive into the details when she spoke to USA Insider, explaining that “I will say some time was definitely spent in London as we saw it end; he asked me to stay there, but I feel like to get to the nitty gritty though we’d have to like have a reunion and spill it all there.”

She also confirms that she headed back to the US for her job in Texas, where she works as a teacher. “I love my job so much, so I waited until the last possible second I could to come back without getting fired,” she added.

However, she subsequently appeared on Morgan’s Pop Talks YouTube show, where she revealed they had 100% broken up. Her story was not as dramatic as that of her fellow winners, and the pair parted on good terms.

Why Did Ariana and Lloyd Break Up After the Show?

Ariana explained that the relationship fizzled out and that distance played a major factor. For things to work, either Ariana would have had to move to the UK or Lloyd would have to move to the US, and neither was really an option. Their careers simply meant too much to them.

Love Undercover is available to watch on Peacock.

