Love Island: Are Carmen and Kenzo Still Together? Answered

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo were only runners up on Season 5 of Love Island, but they left the show as a couple. So how did their relationship work out? Are Carmen and Kenzo from Love Island still together?

Did Carmen and Kenzo Stay Together After Love Island?

Carmen and Kenzo stayed together after leaving Love Island, but they ultimately broke up. Their relationship lasted longer than some Love Island couples, they are very much no longer an item.

So what happened? As confirmed by US Weekly, they stayed together for a year, then broke up. Despite the chemistry the couple had on the show, they weren’t suited to each other long term. Carmen’s posted on Instagram that “Me and Kenzo are no longer together. We want different things & are headed down different paths.”

That post seems to have been deleted and, via People, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, and there are next to no photographs of the pair together. Theories abound about how it all went down, but that doesn’t mean it was a bad breakup.

As is often the case, it may be just that what worked on the island didn’t work when the couple returned to the real world, dealing with all the problems that throws up. Love Island is entertaining, there’s no doubt about that, but like a lot of reality TV shows it doesn’t have a great long-term love record.

What Happened After Their Breakup?

So what’s next? Neither Carmen or Kenzo have said that they’re seeing new people, so either they’re both single or they’re keeping a lid on whether or not there’s a reconciliation in the future. They’re both fairly active on Instagram, and it appears that Kenzo has a marketing deal or two going, but most of their posts are solo shots.

Love Island is available to watch now.

