Selling Sunset Season 8 Release Date Confirmed

Real estate reality TV show Selling Sunset is back for a new season, but when can you watch Netflix’s glamorous but cut-throat series? The release date of Selling Sunset Season 8 has been confirmed, so here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Selling Sunset Season 8 arrives on Netflix on September 6th, with eleven new episodes of the show ready to go. You’ll get to watch The Oppenheim Group go all out to outsell the competition, with the return of the regular cast and one or two new additions.

All the episodes will drop onto Netflix at once, so if you want to binge all eleven episodes, go right ahead. I won’t judge you. There have been some Netflix and Netflix-hosted shows that make you wait for each episode, but Selling Sunset isn’t one of them.

If you’ve only recently finished the last season, you might wonder why Selling Sunset Season 7 has 12 episodes while the eight season has 11. That’s because last season featured a reunion special, and while Netflix hasn’t announced anything, it’s extremely likely that a reunion special will drop down the line, bringing Season 8’s episode count up to 12.

Related: How Old Is Mary From Selling Sunset? Answered

What Is Selling Sunset Season 8 About?

Netflix has revealed that cast members Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young will all be back for Season 8. The new additions include Alanna Gold, who, despite having a spy name, is a model and real estate agent who (via People) has had experience working with high-end brands.

There’ll be plenty of house-selling, as you’d expect, but a large part of the show is the drama that crops up both in and out of the office. As revealed by the trailer, Chelsea Lazkani’s split from her husband is going to factor into the show.

So, if you’ve been craving more Selling Sunset, Season 8’s confirmed release date is September 6th.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy