How Old Is Mary From Selling Sunset? Answered

Mary Bonnet, nee Fitzgerald, has been with Selling Sunset since the beginning, back in 2019. But what’s this upscale realtor’s age? How old is Mary from Selling Sunset? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

What is Mary From Selling Sunset’s Age?

Mary from Selling Sunset was born July 29, 1980, which makes her 43 at the time of writing. Her 44th birthday is just round the corner, though since Season 8 reportedly wrapped in April, it’s unlikely you’ll see Mary celebrating that particular birthday on screen.

She was 38 when the first season of Selling Sunset aired and, alongside Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell, has remained with the show ever since.

Related: Gabby From Summer House’s Age, Confirmed

What’s the Age Difference Between Mary and Romain?

Mary’s husband Romain Bonnet is 30 years old, making him 13 years younger than Mary. He was a professional model when he moved to LA as a career move, though he also has a hand in interior decorating. The pair met when he was house hunting and Mary was his agent. They married in 2018 and while he’s not a main cast member on the show, he’s naturally figured into Selling Sunset.

Does that mean that both Mary and Romain will be sticking with the show? Not necessarily. Mary hasn’t expressed any desire to leave Selling Sunset, but the pair are trying for a baby. If they’re successful, the pair’s life is likely to go through a serious upheaval.

It may be that Mary, Romain or both decide to step away from their work to concentrate on raising their future child. That, in turn, could mean they have a reduced role on the show or leave the show entirely. We’ll have to wait and see.

So the answer to how old is Mary from Selling Sunset is that she is 43 years old.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy