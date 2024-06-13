Summer House‘s eighth season has drawn to a close, ending with this reality TV show’s reunion episodes. The cast included Gabby Prescod, who joined in season seven. But just how old is she? Here’s Gabby from Summer House’s age confirmed.

How Old Is Gabby from Summer House?

Gabby Prescod from Summer House is 33 years old. At least, that’s what Bravo, the network that produces Summer House, says. Her recent birthday celebrations were, online at least, the cause of a small amount of drama, with friend Lindsay Hubbard being absent.

According to Hubbard, this was because she’d had plans in place for a month and only got the invite three days early. But, whatever the case, drama absolutely works in the show’s favor because the more fans are talking about it and its stars while it’s off the air, the better it works out for Bravo. That also means more publicity for Hubbard and Prescod.

But did Hubbard really miss Prescod’s 33rd birthday bash? Some sites have her birthdate as May 8, 1990, which would make her 34. However, it’s possible that one source got the date wrong, and that, in turn, was picked up by other sites.

Will Gabby Be Returning for Summer House Season 9?

Bravo has confirmed that Summer House is getting a Season 9, so is Gabby returning? Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it seems likely that she’ll be around for another season. However, it’s not the case that she trades exclusively off her appearance on the show.

In fact, she’s the fashion director at Blanc Magazine, so she has a career outside of Summer House and could no doubt survive without the show. It’s more likely Bravo who wants her to stick around.

So, Gabby from Summer House‘s age is 33.

Summer House is streaming on Bravo’s website.

