Zelda & Ganondorf Amiibo Revealed for Tears of the Kingdom

When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news was coming out, there was one thing curiously missing: a plethora of amiibo alongside it. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild eventually landed with nine amiibo, including two versions of Link, but TotK appeared to only be receiving one: a new Link in his updated look for the game. That has now changed, however, as at today’s Nintendo Direct revealed two more amiibo coming our for way from Tears of the Kingdom: Zelda and Ganondorf.

While Zelda has had plenty of amiibo iterations, this will make only the second appearance of Ganondorf in tiny plastic form, and much like its counterpart in the Tears of the Kingdom, it’s kind of sexy. The tappable mini-figure features the big-bad shirtless and in a striking pose like he’s about to deliver a Blue Steel that’s gonna make both men and women melt into puddles. Meanwhile, Zelda is floating dramatically as she holds the corrupted Master Sword and wears her Zonai dress.

#amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom will be arriving this holiday! pic.twitter.com/jCbikO6iWX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

There’s no word on what either of these amiibo will do in the game, though presumably they’ll both supply a new paraglider fabric as every other Zelda amiibo does. They could also provide new outfits for Link as many of the other amiibo do as well, or special weapons. There’s an off-chance that one of them could even give Link a sidekick, horse, or vehicle like the Ocarina of Time or Twilight Princess amiibo have in both BotW and TotK.

The new Tears of the Kingdom Zelda and Ganondrof amiibo will land this holiday season, perfect for stuffing into stockings unless you’re one of the people who doesn’t take them out of the box.