Pikmin 1 & 2 HD Re-Releases Coming to Switch Today

Pikmin 4 is on the horizon, so Nintendo is re-releasing HD versions of both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 on Nintendo Switch today, as announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. The footage shown during the presentation showed that the games will pretty much return as you remember them when they first released on GameCube. However, these upgraded versions of two calssics now support optional motion controls for those looking for more precise strategy gameplay. Nintendo has also revealed details regarding purchase options: “The games will be available individually or in a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. A physical version that includes both games will also be available on Sept. 22.” Pikmin 1 HD and Pikmin 2 HD are both available to download on the eShop now. Players have the option to buy each game individually for $29.99 or as a bundle for $49.99.

Pikmin fans are getting special treatment this year, and after today, they’ll have access to all three mainline Pikmin experiences ahead of Pikmin 4’s launch on July 21, 2023. Also revealed today was the news that Pikmin 4 Switch demo will become available next week on June 28. You can see the Pikmin 1 and 2 re-release announcement trailer below.