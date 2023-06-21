NewsVideo Games

Pikmin 1 & 2 HD Re-Releases Coming to Switch Today

By
0
Pikmin 1 & 2 HD Re-Releases Coming to Nintendo Switch Today

Pikmin 4 is on the horizon, so Nintendo is re-releasing HD versions of both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 on Nintendo Switch today, as announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. The footage shown during the presentation showed that the games will pretty much return as you remember them when they first released on GameCube. However, these upgraded versions of two calssics now support optional motion controls for those looking for more precise strategy gameplay. Nintendo has also revealed details regarding purchase options: “The games will be available individually or in a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. A physical version that includes both games will also be available on Sept. 22.” Pikmin 1 HD and Pikmin 2 HD are both available to download on the eShop now. Players have the option to buy each game individually for $29.99 or as a bundle for $49.99.

Pikmin fans are getting special treatment this year, and after today, they’ll have access to all three mainline Pikmin experiences ahead of Pikmin 4’s launch on July 21, 2023. Also revealed today was the news that Pikmin 4 Switch demo will become available next week on June 28. You can see the Pikmin 1 and 2 re-release announcement trailer below.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe