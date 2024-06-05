Zygarde Requires Trip On Foot From New York To Los Angeles To Gte To Max Level In Pokemon GO

Zygarde is one of the most polarizing Pokemon in Pokemon GO only because of its ludicrous evolution requirements. However, one player trying to raise their 10% Zygarde to the max level would need to walk the length of the United States to make it happen.

Trainer Needs To Walk Across the US To Power Up Zygarde

This news comes from Reddit user CallMePoro, who posted a screenshot of their 10% Zygarde (dog forme) on the Power Up screen. In order to reach its maximum level, Poro needs 268 Zygarde Candy and 20 XL Zygarde Candy. At first glance, this doesn’t seem too bad.

However, Poro posted a second screenshot showing how far they’d have to walk to earn a single candy. Since Zygarde isn’t a Pokemon you can catch in the wild to earn Candy, the only way to accumulate more is by setting it as your buddy and walking. Poro would need to walk 20 km for every piece of candy.

Doing quick math, that’s 5,360 km total, just to raise Zygarde to 2338 CP. To earn enough candy, Poro would have to walk from New York City to Los Angeles and then part of the way back. Even if Poro walked from Florida to Washington, they’d only walk 4,509 km, leaving almost 1,000 km more to squeeze in elsewhere.

However, some trainers offered advice on how to cut down on the required walking. If Poro had a Puffin active the entire time, they’d only have to walk 2,680 km, a little more than half the distance between Florida and Washington. And every Rare Candy they used would shave 20 km off the journey.

If Poro really wanted to get their Zygarde to max level, we recommend rank tanking in GO Battle League. A player recently reported nabbing over 1,000 Rare Candies from the last season by tanking their rank, which is far more than Zygarde is asking for.

