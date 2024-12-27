Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
+1 Block Per Click featured image.
Image via Diamond Pickaxe Games!
Category:
Video Games
Codes

+1 Block Per Click Codes (December 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Dec 27, 2024 03:37 am

Updated: December 27, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Smashing blocks is one of the most relaxing activities for reaching complete Zen—which is what +1 Block Per Click is all about. No need to worry about any complications—just keep clicking as you unlock better pickaxes to smash harder and visit smashing new worlds.

If you feel like your block-smashing is slowing down, use the help of +1 Block Per Click codes to get extra Wins and Rebirths and unlock better tools and new areas without breaking a sweat. For more clicking fun, visit our Road Rage Simulator codes article and collect your free rewards before they’re gone!

All +1 Block Per Click Codes List

Active +1 Block Per Click Codes

  • 100KVISITS!: Use for x5k Wins and x1 Rebirth
  • RELEASE: Use for x250 Wins

Expired +1 Block Per Click Codes

  • There are no expired +1 Block Per Click codes right now.

Related: Mewing Simulator codes

How to Redeem Codes in +1 Block Per Click

Redeeming +1 Block Per Click codes doesn’t actually require that much clicking—here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem +1 Block Per Click codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run +1 Block Per Click in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes in the menu on the right.
  3. Input an active code into the Enter Code field.
  4. Click on Redeem to grab your free stuff.

How to Get More +1 Block Per Click Codes

You can look for +1 Block Per Click codes yourself by checking out the Diamond Pickaxe Games Roblox group. However, you can find all the latest code drops in a neat and tidy list that we always keep updated right here. Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and come back to it whenever you need more free goodies to boost your gameplay!

Why Are My +1 Block Per Click Codes Not Working?

You should be careful about how you enter your +1 Block Per Click codes—they can be tricky due to their case-sensitive nature. Instead of typing them, you should copy them from this article and paste them straight into the code redemption system.

There’s also the likelihood that the code you’re trying to use has expired. Let us know about any invalid codes you run into so we can put them where they belong ASAP.

What Is +1 Block Per Click

+1 Block Per Click is a relaxing Roblox clicker title that’s all about smashing blocks, gaining Strength and Wins to smash even more blocks, and traveling to new worlds to keep doing the very same thing. You can hatch adorable pets to keep you company and unlock new pickaxes to be more efficient in your block-smashing shenanigans.

Grab all the freebies that are available by checking out our articles on Build a Bridge Simulator codes and Maze Simulator codes, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.