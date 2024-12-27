+1 Block Per Click Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 27, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Smashing blocks is one of the most relaxing activities for reaching complete Zen—which is what +1 Block Per Click is all about. No need to worry about any complications—just keep clicking as you unlock better pickaxes to smash harder and visit smashing new worlds.

If you feel like your block-smashing is slowing down, use the help of +1 Block Per Click codes to get extra Wins and Rebirths and unlock better tools and new areas without breaking a sweat. For more clicking fun, visit our Road Rage Simulator codes article and collect your free rewards before they’re gone!

All +1 Block Per Click Codes List

Active +1 Block Per Click Codes

100KVISITS! : Use for x5k Wins and x1 Rebirth

: Use for x5k Wins and x1 Rebirth RELEASE: Use for x250 Wins

Expired +1 Block Per Click Codes

There are no expired +1 Block Per Click codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in +1 Block Per Click

Redeeming +1 Block Per Click codes doesn’t actually require that much clicking—here’s what you need to do:

Run +1 Block Per Click in Roblox. Click on Codes in the menu on the right. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Click on Redeem to grab your free stuff.

How to Get More +1 Block Per Click Codes

You can look for +1 Block Per Click codes yourself by checking out the Diamond Pickaxe Games Roblox group. However, you can find all the latest code drops in a neat and tidy list that we always keep updated right here. Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and come back to it whenever you need more free goodies to boost your gameplay!

Why Are My +1 Block Per Click Codes Not Working?

You should be careful about how you enter your +1 Block Per Click codes—they can be tricky due to their case-sensitive nature. Instead of typing them, you should copy them from this article and paste them straight into the code redemption system.

There’s also the likelihood that the code you’re trying to use has expired. Let us know about any invalid codes you run into so we can put them where they belong ASAP.

What Is +1 Block Per Click

+1 Block Per Click is a relaxing Roblox clicker title that’s all about smashing blocks, gaining Strength and Wins to smash even more blocks, and traveling to new worlds to keep doing the very same thing. You can hatch adorable pets to keep you company and unlock new pickaxes to be more efficient in your block-smashing shenanigans.

