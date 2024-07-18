2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode Release Dates & Time

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is one of the many new romance anime released as part of the Summer 2024 anime season. If you’re planning to keep up to date with this show here’s exactly when each new episode will arrive.
When Does 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Release?
The first episode of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction was released on July 5, 2024, and episodes will continue airing each week throughout the remainder of the year.
This anime is scheduled for 24 episodes which means it will run through the Summer and Fall anime seasons, starting in July and wrapping up in December. So you can keep track as the year progresses, here’s a look at the release date for each episode.
|Episode
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|July 5
|Episode 2
|July 12
|Episode 3
|July 19
|Episode 4
|July 26
|Episode 5
|Aug. 2
|Episode 6
|Aug. 9
|Episode 7
|Aug. 16
|Episode 8
|Aug. 23
|Episode 9
|Aug. 30
|
|Episode 10
|Sept. 6
|Episode 11
|Sept. 13
|Episode 12
|Sept. 20
|Episode 13
|Sept. 27
|Episode 14
|Oct. 4
|Episode 15
|Oct. 11
|Episode 16
|Oct. 18
|Episode 17
|Oct. 25
|Episode 18
|Nov. 1
|Episode 19
|Nov. 8
|Episode 20
|Nov. 15
|Episode 21
|Nov. 22
|Episode 22
|Nov. 29
|Episode 23
|Dec. 6
|Episode 24
|Dec. 13
Given its length, it is very possible that episodes could suffer delays or other changes that push back the release of episodes. If that happens then this article will be updated so feel free to check back later and stay in the loop.
What Time Do New Episodes of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Release?
Episodes of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will first air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday nights before arriving on HIDIVE shortly after. The streaming service will make episodes available at 6:30 am PT each Thursday so you can kick off your day with a new anime fix.
If you’re looking for more suggestions feel free to check out our top anime list for the Summer 2024 season and try something new.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 07:53 pm