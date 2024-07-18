2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode Release Dates & Time

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is one of the many new romance anime released as part of the Summer 2024 anime season. If you’re planning to keep up to date with this show here’s exactly when each new episode will arrive.

When Does 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Release?

The first episode of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction was released on July 5, 2024, and episodes will continue airing each week throughout the remainder of the year.

This anime is scheduled for 24 episodes which means it will run through the Summer and Fall anime seasons, starting in July and wrapping up in December. So you can keep track as the year progresses, here’s a look at the release date for each episode.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 July 5 Episode 2 July 12 Episode 3 July 19 Episode 4 July 26 Episode 5 Aug. 2 Episode 6 Aug. 9 Episode 7 Aug. 16 Episode 8 Aug. 23 Episode 9 Aug. 30 Episode 10 Sept. 6 Episode 11 Sept. 13 Episode 12 Sept. 20 Episode 13 Sept. 27 Episode 14 Oct. 4 Episode 15 Oct. 11 Episode 16 Oct. 18 Episode 17 Oct. 25 Episode 18 Nov. 1 Episode 19 Nov. 8 Episode 20 Nov. 15 Episode 21 Nov. 22 Episode 22 Nov. 29 Episode 23 Dec. 6 Episode 24 Dec. 13

Given its length, it is very possible that episodes could suffer delays or other changes that push back the release of episodes. If that happens then this article will be updated so feel free to check back later and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Release?

Episodes of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will first air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday nights before arriving on HIDIVE shortly after. The streaming service will make episodes available at 6:30 am PT each Thursday so you can kick off your day with a new anime fix.

