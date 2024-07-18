2.5 Dimensional Seduction poster keyart
Category:
Anime & Manga

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode Release Dates & Time

You won't want to miss out.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 07:53 pm

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is one of the many new romance anime released as part of the Summer 2024 anime season. If you’re planning to keep up to date with this show here’s exactly when each new episode will arrive.

Recommended Videos

When Does 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Release?

2.5 Dimensional Seduction keyart for anime series

The first episode of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction was released on July 5, 2024, and episodes will continue airing each week throughout the remainder of the year.

This anime is scheduled for 24 episodes which means it will run through the Summer and Fall anime seasons, starting in July and wrapping up in December. So you can keep track as the year progresses, here’s a look at the release date for each episode.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1July 5
Episode 2July 12
Episode 3July 19
Episode 4July 26
Episode 5Aug. 2
Episode 6Aug. 9
Episode 7Aug. 16
Episode 8Aug. 23
Episode 9Aug. 30
Episode 10Sept. 6
Episode 11Sept. 13
Episode 12Sept. 20
Episode 13Sept. 27
Episode 14Oct. 4
Episode 15Oct. 11
Episode 16Oct. 18
Episode 17Oct. 25
Episode 18Nov. 1
Episode 19Nov. 8
Episode 20Nov. 15
Episode 21Nov. 22
Episode 22Nov. 29
Episode 23Dec. 6
Episode 24Dec. 13

Given its length, it is very possible that episodes could suffer delays or other changes that push back the release of episodes. If that happens then this article will be updated so feel free to check back later and stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Release?

Episodes of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will first air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday nights before arriving on HIDIVE shortly after. The streaming service will make episodes available at 6:30 am PT each Thursday so you can kick off your day with a new anime fix.

If you’re looking for more suggestions feel free to check out our top anime list for the Summer 2024 season and try something new.

Post Tag:
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]